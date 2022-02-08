Suspect vehicle identified after shots fired into Grand Island homes

Of three instances in which shots were fired into Grand Island homes since Thursday, the Grand Island Police Department believes two of the cases were related.
GIPD identified a vehicle that may have been involved in the Thursday shootings. Although he’s not necessarily a suspect in the shootings, a man traveling in that vehicle was arrested Saturday.
On Thursday, shots were fired into houses on West Charles Street and South Oak Street. The two incidents were more than 10 hours apart.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, a woman reported that someone discharged a firearm, striking her vehicle and residence at 208 S. Oak St.
At 9:35 p.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of West Charles and South Washington streets. Police believe the house at 1212 W. Charles St. was the intended target, while shots were fired inadvertently into 1220 W. Charles. Both houses were struck with multiple rounds of ammunition.
No one was injured in the shootings — “luckily,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
The rounds were shot from handguns, Duering said.
At about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, GIPD arrested Matthew Davila at 2004 N. Wheeler Ave. An officer was conducting a follow-up investigation into the Thursday shootings.
A possible suspect vehicle was located, and the occupants failed to obey commands, according to GIPD. Davila, 26, was one of the occupants. He initially provided a false name to GIPD.
Davila is not necessarily a suspect in the Thursday shootings, but GIPD believes the vehicle may be related to at least one of the shootings, Duering said.
A search of Davila allegedly led to the discovery of generic Xanax pills, four containers of a small amount of THC wax, butane torches and a smoking pipe.
Davila, who has no fixed address, was arrested for obstruction, false reporting, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had warrants for his arrest in Hall County and Nueces County in Texas.
At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, shots were fired into an occupied structure at 904 W. John St.
That residence was the scene of a house party earlier in the evening. A physical disturbance took place at the home, and some people involved in the disturbance returned “and are believed to be our suspects in the shooting,” Duering said.
Officers found bullet casings and bullets on the scene, as well as damage to the residence.
At this point, GIPD doesn’t believe the West John gunshots are connected to Thursday’s shots.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.