Suspect vehicle identified after shots fired into Grand Island homes

A possible suspect vehicle was located, and the occupants failed to obey commands, according to GIPD. Davila, 26, was one of the occupants. He initially provided a false name to GIPD.

Davila is not necessarily a suspect in the Thursday shootings, but GIPD believes the vehicle may be related to at least one of the shootings, Duering said.

A search of Davila allegedly led to the discovery of generic Xanax pills, four containers of a small amount of THC wax, butane torches and a smoking pipe.

Davila, who has no fixed address, was arrested for obstruction, false reporting, possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had warrants for his arrest in Hall County and Nueces County in Texas.

At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, shots were fired into an occupied structure at 904 W. John St.

That residence was the scene of a house party earlier in the evening. A physical disturbance took place at the home, and some people involved in the disturbance returned “and are believed to be our suspects in the shooting,” Duering said.