Tejani Abdalla sentenced to prison for shooting at police officer

Tejani Abdalla, who shot at a Grand Island Police officer last July, was sentenced last week in Hall County District Court to 12 to 15 years in jail.

Judge Ryan Carson issued that sentence May 5 for criminal attempt at second-degree murder. Abdalla was also sentenced to four to six years for criminal attempt — use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Both offenses are Class II felonies. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Abdalla, 33, was given credit for 293 days already served.

Abdalla fired two shots at officer Adam Kully on July 17 inside an apartment complex at 118 S. Vine St. After Kully was fired upon, the officer shot his weapon five times, according to the court affidavit. No one was injured.

Kully went to the apartment building to look for a suspect in an assault on a clerk earlier that afternoon at the Pump & Pantry at 2028 E. Highway 30. Kully learned the address of the suspect after witnesses spotted the license plate number of the truck he was driving. Kully was joined at the South Vine Street apartment by GIPD officer Hank McFarland.

One of the original charges against Abdalla was use of a firearm to commit a felony, which is a Class I-C felony. Another charge, third-degree assault, was dropped. That offense is a Class I misdemeanor.

The prosecutor in the case was Sarah Hinrichs. The defense attorney was Mark Porto.