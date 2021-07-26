Three arrested following large disturbance in Grand Island

Three Grand Island residents were arrested, one of them on drug charges, following a large disturbance early Sunday morning near 2120 N. Broadwell Ave.
Officers were dispatched to the area at about 2:40 a.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle. During the investigation, police found a large disturbance near the back alley of the residence.
Police say Victor Trejo, 18, was actively instigating the disturbance and Alonzo Perez, 19, was attempting to pin him down to stop him.
Trejo did not comply with officers’ commands to stop and to not enter the residence, police say.
Officers attempted to detain Trejo, and Perez obstructed officers from detaining him, according to the GIPD media report.
In attempting to place Perez and Trejo in custody, police say Perez actively fought officers and Trejo pulled away and attempted to fight officers to thwart their efforts.
As police attempted to place Trejo in custody, Krissy Montgomery “interfered with officers and grabbed an officer’s face during the incident,” the media report indicated.
Police say Trejo and Perez were observed to be under the influence of alcohol and were found to be not of legal age to consume alcohol. A preliminary breath test confirmed they were under the influence of alcohol.
Police say that during a search of Perez, cocaine was located in his wallet. Both Perez and Trejo were in possession of a vape pen, according to GIPD.
Both men are not old enough to possess tobacco products, either.
While in custody, Perez made statements toward an officer with the “intent to terrorize him,” based on the report.
Perez was arrested for making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco.
Trejo was arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction and being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco.
Montgomery, 41, was arrested for obstruction.