Three arrested following large disturbance in Grand Island

Three Grand Island residents were arrested, one of them on drug charges, following a large disturbance early Sunday morning near 2120 N. Broadwell Ave.

Officers were dispatched to the area at about 2:40 a.m. in regard to a suspicious vehicle. During the investigation, police found a large disturbance near the back alley of the residence.

Police say Victor Trejo, 18, was actively instigating the disturbance and Alonzo Perez, 19, was attempting to pin him down to stop him.

Trejo did not comply with officers’ commands to stop and to not enter the residence, police say.

Officers attempted to detain Trejo, and Perez obstructed officers from detaining him, according to the GIPD media report.

In attempting to place Perez and Trejo in custody, police say Perez actively fought officers and Trejo pulled away and attempted to fight officers to thwart their efforts.

As police attempted to place Trejo in custody, Krissy Montgomery “interfered with officers and grabbed an officer’s face during the incident,” the media report indicated.