Authorities have obtained warrants three suspects in July burglaries at Verizon stores in Grand Island and Kearney.

According to the Kearney Police Department, Michael Jordan, 33, and Marcus Anthony Brown, 32, both of St. Louis are wanted on Class 2A felony burglary charges and Carlene Nicole Johnson, 41, is wanted for aiding and abetting a burglary, also a Class 2A felony.

On Monday, July 31, shortly before 1 a.m., Kearney Police officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Verizon store at 5110 Second Avenue in Kearney. When officers arrived, they noticed a front window of the store had been broken out with a large rock.

The department said a preliminary investigation indicated that access had been gained to the store and several cell phones and iPads had been stolen. Kearney Police officers discovered that the Grand Island Verizon store had also been burglarized shortly after the Kearney store. KPD officers worked with Grand Island Police Department and discovered that it appeared the suspects who broke into the Kearney store appeared to be the same suspects that broke into the Grand Island store.

Kearney Police investigators worked with Grand Island Police Department and St. Charles (Missouri) Police Department members to determine the identity of the suspects in both burglaries. Using multiple forms of technology, interviews, video surveillance and FLOCK license plate cameras, all three suspects were identified in the Kearney and Grand Island burglaries, Kearney Police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kearney Police Department 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers 308- 237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.