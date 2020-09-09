Troopers arrest 73 impaired drivers in ‘Drive Sober’ campaign

The Nebraska State Patrol removed 73 impaired drivers from the road during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to close out the summer driving season.
The effort, which ran from Aug. 21 through Monday, was part of a national campaign involving law enforcement agencies throughout the country. The State Patrol’s portion of the effort was made possible thanks in part to the grant of $20,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation — Highway Safety Office.
The campaign also marked the end of the State Patrol’s “100 Days of Summer” annual campaign, focused on safe driving during the summer months.
Between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, troopers performed dozens of enforcement and education operations to keep Nebraska roads safe. Troopers assisted more than 4,700 motorists in need of help during the summer campaign and arrested 320 people for driving under the influence.
In addition to the 73 DUI arrests, troopers also issued 1,196 citations for speeding, 97 for driving under suspension, 54 for having no proof of insurance, 24 for having an open container, 17 for being a minor in possession, 26 for having no seat belt and 13 for improper child restraint.
Troopers also performed 767 motorist assists for drivers in need of help on the road.
During the “100 Days of Summer,” excessive speeding continued to be an issue on Nebraska roads. Troopers issued 390 speeding citations for motorists exceeding 100 mph. That figure is more than double the 192 such speeding citations during the same period last year.
“This summer driving season has been unique, but our troopers’ dedication to keeping Nebraska roads safe has been steadfast,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a news release.
“As we move into the final months of the year, we encourage all drivers to do their part as well. For whatever reason you’re traveling, drive safely and drive sober.”
