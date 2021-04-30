Two arrested after four children found allegedly living in unsafe conditions

Grand Island police arrested two adults on drug and child abuse charges Wednesday after they allegedly failed to properly care for four children age 12 and younger.

Officers initially responded Wednesday afternoon when a 5-year-old boy was not picked up from school. During the investigation, police were told of concerns about the boy and that his living conditions possibly weren’t safe.

Visiting the child’s home at 616 W. Koenig, police found that the 5-year-old and his three siblings “were living in unhealthy conditions,” according to the police media report. The other children are a 6-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

In walking through the home with Adriana Veliz, who is the mother of the 5-year-old, police allegedly found multiple items of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

After police obtained a search warrant, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia items were located inside the home.

According to the media report, police found 49.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging material.