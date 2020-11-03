Two Lincoln men arrested after multi-county pursuit

Two Lincoln men were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a Sunday night pursuit in which the suspect vehicle traveled near Hampton.

The driver, Jessie Shafer, is 31. The passenger, Derrick Phipps, is 36.

Most of the pursuit took place in York and Seward counties.

At about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near Highway 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York. The trooper and a York County sheriff’s deputy, who was also in the area, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled westbound on Road 9. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle turned north on the Hampton spur and entered I-80, traveling eastbound at mile marker 338. Troopers continued pursuing the vehicle as it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on I-80. Near mile marker 366, Seward County sheriff’s deputies were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, bringing the vehicle to a stop. At that point, troopers and deputies were able to take both occupants into custody without further incident.