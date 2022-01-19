 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men arrested in weekend burglaries in Grand Island
Two men arrested in weekend burglaries in Grand Island

Aaron Faz, Orlando Ramirez

A 19-year-old Texas man was arrested by Grand Island Police following a burglary and an attempted burglary early Saturday morning.

At about 2:25 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Pumpers, 1904 N. Diers.

The Grand Island Police Department found that an individual had forcibly entered the store without permission by breaking a window and then stole multiple items.

A male identified as Aaron Faz, 19, of Texas was located in close proximity to Pumpers and matched the suspect shown on security footage. Faz, who lives in Plainview, Texas, was arrested for burglary.

Faz also was arrested in connection with an attempted burglary earlier Saturday morning at Mirror Images, 2151 N. Diers. At 1:38 a.m., an officer responded to an overnight burglary attempt. The officer was told that someone broke out windows at the business, although it was unknown if anything was missing.

Faz was linked to the burglary attempt through surveillance video.

Orlando Ramirez Jr., 27, of Grand Island was arrested for burglary following another incident to a residence in the 2300 block of Bellwood Drive. The victim told GIPD Saturday that a TV, a Blu-ray player and a propane heater had been taken from her residence.

The investigation revealed Ramirez allegedly entered the residence and knowingly removed property that belonged to her to hold as collateral for unpaid debts, according to the GIPD media report on Tuesday.

