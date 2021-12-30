Vehicles damaged, fire started as part of burglary at Dinsdale Automotive

As part of a burglary Tuesday night, a 42-year-old man allegedly broke two windows, damaged vehicles and started a fire at Tom Dinsdale Automotive, 1708 S. Webb Road.

Police say Raul Ramirez forcibly entered the business by breaking two windows shortly after 10 p.m. He allegedly damaged the rear window of a GMC Arcadia, the hood of a Hyundai Sonata, office supplies and building materials.

Police say Ramirez also started a fire on top of a balcony, which caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to the ceiling. The fire activated the sprinkler system, leading to another $10,000 in damage.

Ramirez refused to comply with the commands of officers to come down from the balcony. While he was being placed under arrest he physically resisted police.

A police canine assisted in subduing Ramirez. He told police he had a knife, which turned out to be true.

Officers’ main concern was keeping the suspect’s hands under control, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

