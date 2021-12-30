Vehicles damaged, fire started as part of burglary at Dinsdale Automotive

As part of a burglary Tuesday night, a 42-year-old man allegedly broke two windows, damaged vehicles and started a fire at Tom Dinsdale Automotive, 1708 S. Webb Road.
Police say Raul Ramirez forcibly entered the business by breaking two windows shortly after 10 p.m. He allegedly damaged the rear window of a GMC Arcadia, the hood of a Hyundai Sonata, office supplies and building materials.
Police say Ramirez also started a fire on top of a balcony, which caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage to the ceiling. The fire activated the sprinkler system, leading to another $10,000 in damage.
Ramirez refused to comply with the commands of officers to come down from the balcony. While he was being placed under arrest he physically resisted police.
A police canine assisted in subduing Ramirez. He told police he had a knife, which turned out to be true.
Officers’ main concern was keeping the suspect’s hands under control, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
“The canine ended up getting ahold of him and at least controlled him to the point where we could get his hands,” he said. Doing so prevented the possibility of “a far worse situation, and the canine was able to assist with that,” he said.
Ramirez’s injuries were minor. Police believe cuts on his arms were from the broken windows, and “could have been self-inflicted,” Duering said.
Ramirez appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, “so he really wasn’t making a whole lot of sense during most of our contact with him,” Duering said.
Ramirez is listed as a homeless person who is based in Kearney.
The balcony that was damaged is not the prominent area familiar to customers. Duering said it’s a lofted area back in the shop.
Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, second-degree arson, criminal mischief totaling more than $5,000, obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest.