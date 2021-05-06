Walnut Middle School student arrested for alleged sexual assault

A 13-year-old Walnut Middle School student has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault was reported to have occurred on campus.

The male student and female victim are both students at Walnut.

While the incident was reported on April 30, it allegedly occurred on April 22.

The complainant was a 14-year-old girl, according to Grand Island Police.

“This alleged incident was reported by a separate student,” according to a news release from the school district. “Grand Island Public Schools thanks that student for coming forward with this information. GIPS staff responded swiftly when it was made aware of the report and is cooperating with the Grand Island Police Department at this time.

“GIPS takes all criminal allegations seriously. It is our understanding that this was an isolated incident and poses no threat to the community,” the news release says. “GIPS has shared this information with district families and encourages parents to discuss with students the importance of speaking up if they witness or experience any wrongdoing in and around the community.

“The district’s top priority is and always will be the safety of our students. GIPS will continue to work with the impacted families, and will collectively and tirelessly work to ensure our facilities are safe.”