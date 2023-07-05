An arrest warrant was issued for Grand Island businesswoman Kelli Lepler, 45, on Monday. The warrant is for 43 counts of theft by deception.

Lepler, owner of local business Monument Advisors, has been under scrutiny for alleged maleficent business practices with customers. She is accused of not delivering on paid monument orders.

Of the 43 theft charges are 36 felonies and seven misdemeanors. In court documents, Lepler’s earliest charge dates from Sept. 21, 2020 (theft by deception, more than $5,000, a Class 2A Felony). The most recent charge is from Feb. 9, 2023, also theft by deception, more than $5,000.

After an investigation, the Grand Island Police Department turned the case over to the Hall County Attorney's Office in early June.

The warrant for Lepler’s arrest was issued on July 3. Court documents do not list an attorney for Lepler. Numerous attempts to reach Lepler over the past few months have been unsuccessful.

