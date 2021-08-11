WATCH NOW: Juniata man killed, state trooper wounded early Wednesday

Troopers continued in their attempts to communicate with Hacker during the next hour.

At about 2:35 a.m., SWAT team troopers prepared to deploy tear gas into the house. “Simultaneously to that activity, the subject again exited the residence,” Roby said.

A SWAT team trooper saw Hacker step outside the door while holding a handgun.

“The trooper discharged his weapon a single time, striking the subject,” Roby said. “SWAT team members then attempted to render aid, but the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Per NSP policy, the trooper who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave.”

The State Patrol’s special investigation team immediately was activated, Roby said, as were members of South Central Area Law Enforcement Services to “conduct an investigation into the entire incident.”

The case is an active investigation, said State Patrol Col. John Bolduc, who opened the media session. Following Nebraska law, it will be referred to a grand jury.

Bolduc said any loss of life is tragic. “But in this case I have little doubt that the quick and professional actions taken by our troopers, Adams County deputies and Hastings police officers may very well have saved lives in Juniata.”