WATCH NOW: Juniata man killed, state trooper wounded early Wednesday

Dozens of shots were fired in a standoff early Wednesday in Juniata that left a 35-year-old man dead and a Nebraska State Patrol trooper with a gunshot wound.
Brooks Hacker of Juniata was killed by a shot from a member of the State Patrol SWAT team. Hacker, who was pronounced dead at the scene, recently had moved to Juniata. The State Patrol believes he previously had lived in Omaha.
Another member of the State Patrol SWAT team was shot in the arm by Hacker. He was treated and released Wednesday morning at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. The name of the injured trooper was not released. He lives in Lincoln and has been a member of the State Patrol for 19 years, Troop C Capt. Jeff Roby said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon at Grand Island.
The standoff took place at 501 N. Brass St. in Juniata. Law enforcement was called to the scene at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. The active shooter incident ended at about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.
During the time in which Hacker had barricaded himself, at least one State Patrol vehicle and two armored vehicles were struck by gunfire.
Hacker’s girlfriend called 911 at 10:15 p.m. to report a domestic dispute. The verbal altercation turned physical and eventually got “to the point where she fled into the backyard of the home. She reported that the suspect then fired a handgun in her direction,” Roby said.
The woman was able to hide and call 911. State troopers and Adams County deputies arrived about 10 minutes later.
Working with the 911 center, “she was able to escape the area and reach law enforcement about a half-hour after the start of the incident,” Roby said.
“Adams County Emergency Management then issued a shelter in place order for the area. Law enforcement officials also made direct contact with neighbors in Juniata and were able to either evacuate them or advise them to stay safely inside their homes,” Roby said.
Members of the State Patrol’s SWAT team traveled to the scene along with armored vehicles from the Hastings Police Department and the State Patrol.
Throughout the next few hours, State Patrol negotiators communicated with Hacker.
“During that time, the subject fired dozens of gunshots both inside and outside the home,” Roby said. “Some of the shots he fired were in the direction of law enforcement personnel, striking at least one NSP patrol vehicle and both armored vehicles that were on scene at the time.”
At about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Hacker “was able to exit the residence briefly and fired toward law enforcement,” Roby said.
One of those shots struck the SWAT team trooper. “The trooper remained alert and was immediately extricated from the scene,” Roby said.
Troopers continued in their attempts to communicate with Hacker during the next hour.
At about 2:35 a.m., SWAT team troopers prepared to deploy tear gas into the house. “Simultaneously to that activity, the subject again exited the residence,” Roby said.
A SWAT team trooper saw Hacker step outside the door while holding a handgun.
“The trooper discharged his weapon a single time, striking the subject,” Roby said. “SWAT team members then attempted to render aid, but the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Per NSP policy, the trooper who discharged his weapon has been placed on administrative leave.”
The State Patrol’s special investigation team immediately was activated, Roby said, as were members of South Central Area Law Enforcement Services to “conduct an investigation into the entire incident.”
The case is an active investigation, said State Patrol Col. John Bolduc, who opened the media session. Following Nebraska law, it will be referred to a grand jury.
Bolduc said any loss of life is tragic. “But in this case I have little doubt that the quick and professional actions taken by our troopers, Adams County deputies and Hastings police officers may very well have saved lives in Juniata.”
The situation “presented a very real threat” to the Juniata woman as well as several neighbors, Bolduc said. “I’m thankful that no members of the public were injured as a result of this incident, and that is a credit to the professionalism of the team on scene. “
Bolduc was “happy to report” that the injured trooper is now at home recovering. “I’ve spoken to him directly and have let him know that all of NSP and the community is behind him,” he said.
Roby thanked members of the public “for their cooperation during this dangerous active shooter situation,” as well as local law enforcement and medical personnel from Juniata and Hastings.
The briefing was attended by Adams County Sheriff John Rust and Chief Deputy Kevin Mauck, who said the sheriff’s department had no prior contact with Hatcher before Tuesday.