Woman accused of not ringing up items at Walmart self-checkout in Grand Island

A Grand Island woman was referred to the Hall County Attorney's Office for possible prosecution for shoplifting-third offense after allegedly trying to go through the self-checkout at Walmart South without scanning the items.

Police say Alexandria Hardy, 33, of Grand Island has at least two prior shoplifting convictions. Grand Island Police said Hardy went to the Walmart store at about 6 p.m. Friday, placed several items in her cart, went through the self-checkout and bagged 20 items allegedly without scanning them.

She then tried to leave the store without paying for the goods, according to GIPD. Hardy was confronted by Walmart staff members on her way out of the store.

She left the merchandise and fled the store, according to the GIPD Monday media report.