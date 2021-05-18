 Skip to main content
Woman reports robbery and assault outside bar
Woman reports robbery and assault outside bar

A 22-year-old Grand Island woman reported she was robbed and assaulted early Sunday outside El Tabares Bar and Grill, 106 W. Fourth St.

She told the Grand Island Police the suspect assaulted her and then stole her $900 sandals. The woman knows the name of the suspect.

She also reported that her cellphone was damaged during the incident.

The crime occurred at about 12:45 a.m.

Grand Island Police are investigating the case.

