A 17-year-old female told Grand Island police that Gerald Binfield of Grand Island provided her with cocaine at a party and sexually assaulted her early Saturday morning.

Binfield, 23, was arrested after several people detained him. Police say Binfield had cocaine in his possession, along with a THC vape, spoon and a scale.

The 17-year-old told police she was sexually assaulted while inside a Grand Island residence.

She said she "told the offender no to sexual intercourse several times and stated she felt impaired at the time due to the ingestion of alcohol and cocaine," according to Monday's GIPD media report.

She said the suspect provided her with cocaine prior to the incident.

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said "all of the people from the party at the residence started chasing (Binfield) down the road." The chase ended in the yard of a hotel.

When Binfield was detained, he allegedly had a small baggy sticking out of a pants pocket. The substance inside later field-tested as being presumptive positive for cocaine.

Binfield was arrested for first-degree sexual assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute to a person younger than 18, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.