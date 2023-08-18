AURORA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-80 Thursday.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Toyota Camry following another vehicle too closely while traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 324, near Giltner. During the traffic stop, the trooper become suspicious of criminal activity. An NSP K9 was deployed and detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine contained in bins. Troopers also located a handgun inside the vehicle.

The driver, Juan Martinez Arroyo, 21, and passenger, Edwin Correa Miranda, 25, both of Cicero, Illinois, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of a fireman while committing a felony. Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.