Crimestoppers raises fuhds to help Grand Island area law enforcement agencies

Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers held a pancake feed at Elks Lodge 604 Saturday to raise the funds used to aid in local crime prevention efforts.

Not only do the funds go toward paying the anonymous tips that lead to criminal convictions, they also help Grand Island Police Department with tools such as a new drone and Hall County Sheriff’s Office with support for K-9 officer Zeus.

Nearly 30 pounds of batter mix was used Saturday, each pound yielding about 20 pancakes, in exchange for freewill donations.

GIPD officer Jason Wood said such efforts help local crime prevention efforts, and called the local event “awesome.”

“We’ve been partnering with Crime Stoppers for quite a few years. The board we have now is great for the department, great for the city of Grand Island. They go above and beyond to help raise funds to help pay out tips,” he said. “Events like this help us do all kinds of great things for the city.”

It is also an opportunity for Wood and fellow GIPD officer John Frankenberg, along with HSCO deputy Merritt Barton and officer Zeus, to positively engage the community.