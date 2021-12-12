Crimestoppers raises funds to help Grand Island area law enforcement agencies

Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers held a pancake feed at Elks Lodge 604 Saturday to raise the funds used to aid in local crime prevention efforts.
Not only do the funds go toward paying the anonymous tips that lead to criminal convictions, they also help Grand Island Police Department with tools such as a new drone and Hall County Sheriff’s Office with support for K-9 officer Zeus.
Nearly 30 pounds of batter mix was used Saturday, each pound yielding about 20 pancakes, in exchange for freewill donations.
GIPD officer Jason Wood said such efforts help local crime prevention efforts, and called the local event “awesome.”
“We’ve been partnering with Crime Stoppers for quite a few years. The board we have now is great for the department, great for the city of Grand Island. They go above and beyond to help raise funds to help pay out tips,” he said. “Events like this help us do all kinds of great things for the city.”
It is also an opportunity for Wood and fellow GIPD officer John Frankenberg, along with HSCO deputy Merritt Barton and officer Zeus, to positively engage the community.
“This day and age, the way police officers are with the public, people critique us on everything, but when they come to event like this they see that we’re people just like they are, we can sit down and have breakfast with them,” Wood said. “It’s just a great event.”
Mary Waskowiak, Crime Stoppers secretary, explained that the funds raised Saturday help to pay for the anonymous tips that lead to criminal convictions.
“It’s about trying to get the community to help lower our crime rates, or find those that have committed those crimes and hold them accountable,” she said. “It’s our way of helping our local law enforcement solve crimes.”
Crime Stoppers pays as much as $1,000 for anonymous tips on crimes such as homicide or large burglaries.
“The last big one we had was a homicide,” she said. “The police department also matched that for a $2,000 reward.”
Such fundraisers, supported by the community, help these efforts and more.
A car show at Grand Island’s Fonner Park in April raised funds that helped GIPD purchase a new drone, for example.
“It’s primarily for rewards, but when the police department needs something that their budget doesn’t cover, we try to do fundraisers that will help them,” she said. “Whatever our local law enforcement agencies need, we try to help provide that.”
The Grand Island community always has been generous, said Jeff Williams, Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers president.
The day’s 25 silent auction items were all donated locally, for example.
Williams said he loves holding the annual event.
“It gets awareness out to the community and helps us, and helps the officers who are on duty here in town,” he said.
Raising funds to aid local crime prevention efforts is worthwhile, Williams said.
“It’s very important, just to pay out tips so people can call in and keep their name anonymous,” he said. “It helps solves crime, helps keep crime down in our community, and keeps awareness that we are out there.”
For more information about Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers, and how to submit an anonymous tip, visit www.gipolice.org/i-want-to/submit-a-tip/crime-stoppers-inc.