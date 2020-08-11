Thieves tried to remove cash from a Wells Fargo automatic teller machine, then tried to remove the ATM itself, early Monday morning.

The attempted theft was unsuccessful, but the criminals damaged the machine, 3024 W. Stolley Park Road.

Police responded to an alarm at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The thieves tried to gain access to the safe inside the ATM, leaving pry marks on the machine. When that didn’t work, they used a stolen vehicle and chain to try to make off with the ATM, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The stolen vehicle, a white 2000 Ford pickup, was recovered. It had hit a fence.

No arrests have been made. “They were gone when we got there,” Duering said.

But there is a lot of evidence, including video and the tools they used, Duering said.

Although the lower half of the ATM was damaged, it appeared to be operational Monday.

Duering said the damage to the ATM, the yard and the fence totaled several thousand dollars.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments