Crisis Center of Grand Island fundraiser celebrates jammies

Central Nebraskans can stay home in their pajamas this weekend and support The Crisis Center of Grand Island.

The organization will host the $$$’s4Dreams Pajama Ball via its Facebook page, facebook.com/gicrisis, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. The live event will last three hours.

Renae Swanson, marketing and resource development coordinator for The Crisis Center, said the organization hosted a Mardi Gras gala the past two years and wanted to host a fundraising event again this year. She said the Pajama Ball is a way to host it safely during the pandemic.

Swanson said the event will feature a live auction and will include speeches from the Crisis Center’s executive director, Karla Schwieger-Arnold, and its board chair, Tony Kavan.

In the days before Saturday’s virtual event, Swanson said people can bid on silent auction items in the comments, and those with the highest bids will win the respective items, which include a Keurig, a gift certificate for a one-hour massage from Cobler Chiropractic, a house plant, Scentsy items and a full-sized quilt. There is no cost to participate in either auction.

Swanson said the silent auction winners will be announced during the live event Saturday night.