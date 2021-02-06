Crisis Center raising awareness of teen dating violence this month

The Crisis Center of Grand Island hopes to raise awareness for teen dating violence as part of a monthlong effort.
Darci O’Neel, youth advocate at the Crisis Center, said one in three teens will experience some type of dating violence before reaching adulthood. She said teen dating violence is “a repetitive pattern of abuse of power and control in an adolescent relationship.”
“Teen dating violence — or just toxic relationships in general — can look like having one partner making all of the decisions in the relationship, or for their other partner,” she said. “They might control what they wear, where they can go, when they get to leave, who they get to talk to, etc. Some other signs that could be red flags that you could be in a toxic, unhealthy relationship could include your partner having a short temper with you and exploding over little things.”
O’Neel added teen dating violence is not always physical and can consist of a person being threatened by their partner without them ever laying a hand on them.
The Crisis Center opened a Tik Tok account this past Monday, O’Neel said, and it already has a fair number of followers. She said the organization is using the social media platform to post short videos with information on teen dating violence every week. They also will be posted on the Crisis Center’s Facebook page.
In addition to the Tik Tok videos, O’Neel said she also created flyers with information and statistics on teen dating violence. She added they also cover unhealthy behaviors in relationships and what an individual can do if they are in an unhealthy relationship.
With the increase in technology and its use, O’Neel said most youths begin their first romantic relationship between the ages of 11 and 14, making Teen Violence Awareness Month more important than ever.
“I definitely believe there is an increase in some peer pressure for youth to be involved in a romantic relationship even if they have never been in a relationship before and do not quite understand what to expect from it, or do in that,” she said.
O’Neel said that while the Crisis Center does not provide services to minors, in her role as youth advocate, she provides a youth group for children whose parents are survivors of domestic violence to help educate them on the issue.
She said domestic violence tends to be cyclical, meaning that if a child grows up seeing their parents in an abusive relationship, they will seek out relationships that resemble them. O’Neel said her goal is to help children not to fall into these types of relationships.
In her year and a half at the Crisis Center, O’Neel said she has presented information on teen dating violence at schools such as Grand Island Senior High, Westridge Middle School, Wood River Rural Public School and Cedar Hollow School. She said the presentations cover the warning signs of teen dating violence and what teens can do if they find themselves in an abusive relationship.
“I tell them, first and foremost, to remind themselves that abuse is not their fault and that nobody deserves to be abused ever,” O’Neel said. “That is very important simply for an individual to remind themselves of that because abusers have this tendency to manipulate their victim, mess with their mind and really brainwash them into thinking that they do deserve to be abused and don’t deserve respect.”
O’Neel said it is important to raise awareness for teen dating violence not just this month, but year-round.
“The relationships we form in our teenage years set the stage for our future relationships and what they will look like,” she said.
Individuals wanting more information on teen dating violence can follow The Crisis Center on Tik Tok, @gicrisiscenter, on Facebook at facebook.com/gicrisis, or contact O’Neel at 308-381-0555.