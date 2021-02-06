Crisis Center raising awareness of teen dating violence this month

In addition to the Tik Tok videos, O’Neel said she also created flyers with information and statistics on teen dating violence. She added they also cover unhealthy behaviors in relationships and what an individual can do if they are in an unhealthy relationship.

With the increase in technology and its use, O’Neel said most youths begin their first romantic relationship between the ages of 11 and 14, making Teen Violence Awareness Month more important than ever.

“I definitely believe there is an increase in some peer pressure for youth to be involved in a romantic relationship even if they have never been in a relationship before and do not quite understand what to expect from it, or do in that,” she said.

O’Neel said that while the Crisis Center does not provide services to minors, in her role as youth advocate, she provides a youth group for children whose parents are survivors of domestic violence to help educate them on the issue.

She said domestic violence tends to be cyclical, meaning that if a child grows up seeing their parents in an abusive relationship, they will seek out relationships that resemble them. O’Neel said her goal is to help children not to fall into these types of relationships.