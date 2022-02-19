Crisis Center to announce new name at Mardi Gras Gala near Cairo

The Crisis Center’s third annual Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 26 will not deliver just a good time. The night also will bring a new name and mission statement for the organization.

The Mardi Gras Gala will be at the Prairie Creek Barn near Cairo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will be served buffet style. Renae Swanson will be the emcee and Galen Gerdes the auctioneer.

Attendees are urged to wear evening wear or Mardi Gras-themed attire.

The Prairie Creek Barn is at 12296 W. Airport Road, between Grand Island and Cairo.

Tickets are $50 per seat. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $5,000.

To buy tickets, visit https://gicrisis.org/events/mardi-gras-gala or call 308-381-0555.

“The Crisis Center has changed and evolved from its beginning and it is time to honor that change with a new name, mission and complete rebrand,” according to a news release.

The Crisis Center’s origins can be traced back to 1977, when “five concerned citizens of Grand Island came together to determine how to help someone who does not have a safe home.”