Crop insurance workshop set for Oct. 19 in Grand Island

Nebraska Extension, along with Colorado State University Extension and Kansas State Extension, will be hosting a series of crop insurance workshops.

This program is open to crop insurance professionals, producers and those who wish to increase their knowledge about risk management and ability to design a risk management plan.

Topics of interest include livestock risk protection, farm bill, crop/livestock market outlook, crop insurance fraud, macro-economic trends and current climate trends.

The Nebraska workshop is planned for Oct. 19 at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the workshop concluding at 3:30 p.m.

Registration can be completed online (https://cvent.me/R5qeL3), by phone (402-472-4923), or by mail (Crop Insurance Workshop, 102 Filley Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0922).

For more information, contact Cory Walters, Agricultural Economist at 402-472-0366 or cwalters7@unl.edu; or online at (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/crop-insurance-workshop-oct-19-grand-island

Stalk quality

This past growing season has been hard for many between replants, hail damage, heat and drought stress.

When corn plants are under stress, they will take resources from the stalk to complete grain fill. This leads to poor standability and harvest difficulties.

To determine if your corn field needs to be harvested sooner rather than later, perform the push and/or pinch test on about 100 plants per field. The push test can be done by walking up to a corn plant, placing your hand at about ear level, and pushing it out at a 30-degree angle away from your body. If the plant “gives” or falls over, stalk quality has been compromised.

Some people prefer the pinch test which can be done by going to one of the lowest internodes on the plant and pinching the stalk between your thumb and pointer finger. If it crushes easily, stalk quality is poor.

Be sure to prioritize which fields need to be harvested first to avoid harvest losses. While it’s been hard this year, let’s do our best to finish strong and get as much as we can into the bin instead of leaving it in the field.

Harvest safety

Harvest is in full swing right now for many producers across the state. This is a gentle reminder to be safe out there this fall.

While harvest can be a very exciting time of year, it can also be stressful for many as equipment breaks down, rain delays happen, and long hours lead to sleep deprivation. Accidents happen so fast so please be careful. I always encourage producers to use the buddy system and know where your buddy is at all times.

Wear high visibility clothing, especially when moving equipment. Be mindful of power lines, low bridges, and overhead obstacles.

We have caught a few rains here in the couple weeks, but for many it’s incredibly dry and it doesn’t take much to start a fire. Always carry a fire extinguisher with you — preferably one in the combine, tractor and truck — so if something ignites, the first person there is equipped to put it out before it spreads.

Avoid wearing very loose-fitting clothing as to not get caught in any moving parts accidentally. Wear good foot attire for the job and use handrails as falls happen quickly.

If you’re the one putting grain in the bin for storage, wear a NIOSH approved N-95 dust mask and be mindful around augers.

Breakdowns happen, but please shut down equipment for maintenance to avoid accidental entanglement. If you have small children riding in the tractor, truck or combine with you — or they stop out for a visit at mealtime — make sure they understand the importance of safety when working around equipment.

I have very fond memories of riding along with family members at harvest time, but I also remember strong words about being aware of my surroundings around equipment. Wishing you all a safe and healthy harvest this fall!