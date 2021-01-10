Crop management conference opens Jan. 27 via Zoom

These presentations and workshops will offer attendees tools and information on how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches, and become more successful operators and business partners.

Elaine Froese, a lifelong farmer from Manitoba Canada, will be the live keynote speaker on Thursday. She has been working for years with hundreds of families on farm succession planning. She uses her background in conflict resolution and communication to help fellow farmers and ranchers face make-or-break issues head-on so they can focus on the business of farming.

On Friday, participants will hear a live keynote address from Brandi Buzzard Frobose, a Kansas rancher, who has been writing and speaking about the rural lifestyle and helping others share their story for more than a decade. She was named one of the Top 10 Industry Leaders Under 40 by Cattle Business Weekly in 2019 and was selected as the NCBA Masters of Beef Advocacy Advocate of the Year in 2019.

Early registration for the two-day event is now open on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website (https://wia.unl.edu/). There is a cost to attend the virtual conference with 50 scholarships available for students and 10 scholarships for beginning farmers/ranchers. The registration fee increases after Feb. 8.