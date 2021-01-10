Crop management conference opens Jan. 27 via Zoom

The 2021 Nebraska Crop Management Conference is moving to a virtual platform via Zoom.
The conference will run from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Presenters will provide research-based information on crop production, soil and water management, economics, technology, pest management, marketing and more. This conference is also an excellent opportunity to re-certify as a commercial, non-commercial or private pesticide applicator.
Certified Crop Advisor credits are available. Certain counties around the state are hosting in-person “watch parties” for participants. Availability of in-person locations is limited and will greatly depend on local health district guidelines. Pre-registration will be required this year (no exceptions), especially for any in-person locations.
Per UNL and local health district guidelines, these events will follow all local mask mandates, if applicable. Any county in the “red” risk dial will not be able to host the training in person. In-person locations may become limited as winter progresses and directed health measures change. Therefore, the 100% virtual option is preferred.
Registration information and a full agenda can be found at https://agronomy.unl.edu/NCMC. Questions can be directed to Chris Proctor, Extension Educator, at 402-472-5411 or caproctor@unl.edu.
Pesticide/Chemigation Training Dates
Winter meeting season always includes pesticide and chemigation training for applicators needing to obtain or renew their license. Nebraska Extension will be hosting in-person trainings through April across the state, but dates, times and locations will vary based on local health district guidelines. Class size is limited to meet appropriate social distancing requirements and masks may be enforced per local health district guidelines.
Contact your local Extension office to learn about dates, times and requirements if you wish to obtain or renew your pesticide or chemigation license in person during the 2021 winter meeting season. Additional options are available for applicators who are uncomfortable attending an in-person training this winter.
Contact your local Extension office to learn about these opportunities or refer to this website: https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training.
Nebraska Women in Ag Conference
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is yet one more event going virtual for 2021.
The conference is set for noon to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, via Zoom. The two-day conference will be a hybrid event, offering both livestream and on-demand learning opportunities for attendees.
These presentations and workshops will offer attendees tools and information on how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches, and become more successful operators and business partners.
Elaine Froese, a lifelong farmer from Manitoba Canada, will be the live keynote speaker on Thursday. She has been working for years with hundreds of families on farm succession planning. She uses her background in conflict resolution and communication to help fellow farmers and ranchers face make-or-break issues head-on so they can focus on the business of farming.
On Friday, participants will hear a live keynote address from Brandi Buzzard Frobose, a Kansas rancher, who has been writing and speaking about the rural lifestyle and helping others share their story for more than a decade. She was named one of the Top 10 Industry Leaders Under 40 by Cattle Business Weekly in 2019 and was selected as the NCBA Masters of Beef Advocacy Advocate of the Year in 2019.
Early registration for the two-day event is now open on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website (https://wia.unl.edu/). There is a cost to attend the virtual conference with 50 scholarships available for students and 10 scholarships for beginning farmers/ranchers. The registration fee increases after Feb. 8.
More information about this virtual conference can be found on the Nebraska Women in Ag website. Questions can be directed to Jessica Groskopf, Extension Educator and Director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture Program at 308-632-1247 or wia@unl.edu).
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.