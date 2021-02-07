Crop, soil health conferences set for Central City, Hastings, York

Nebraska Extension will host a Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference (both virtually and in-person) from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.
Satellite locations in central Nebraska include the Merrick County Fairgrounds in Central City (limit 50 people); the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings (100 people) and the York County Fairgrounds in York (25 people).
Topics covered will include using aerial imagery to determine cash crop growth following cover crops, soil sensing, soil health, economics, on-farm research results, and more. This conference will also allow participants an opportunity to get their questions answered about using cover crops on their operation. CCA credits have been applied for and are pending approval.
Other satellite locations include: Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Phelps County Fairgrounds in Holdrege, the University of Nebraska West Central Research Extension and Education Center in North Platte, and the Kimmel Ag Expo building in Syracuse. There are also in-person limits at each of these locations.
The conference is free, but pre-registration is required, especially for those who plan to participate in person at one of the satellite locations. In-person locations will be open per local and UNL directed health measures. If an in-person location is canceled due to COVID or poor weather conditions, registrants will be notified in advance.
More information about the conference and the registration link can be found here: https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/nebraska-cover-crop-conference.
Great Plains Growers Conference Feb. 12, 13
The Great Plains Growers Conference will be offered virtually from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13.
This conference is for commercial fruit and vegetable producers in the Midwest region including Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The goal is to provide research-based information to help farms grow and thrive.
Highlighted topics during this year’s conference include marketing, tree fruits, small fruits, vegetable production, integrated pest management strategies, controlled environment production, and the North-Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Farmer Forum.
An online trade show will also be available during the virtual conference.
A full schedule for each day of the conference, list of speakers, topics, and registration link can all be accessed online: https://www.greatplainsgrowersconference.org/.
Soils School
The Nebraska Agri-Business Association, Inc. and Nebraska Department of Agronomy & Horticulture will offer a virtual Soils School on Feb. 17 and 18.
While this event is usually offered in person, it has shifted to a virtual format to allow for full class participation while meeting COVID-19 guidelines. The program starts at 9 a.m. each day and will include several topics pertaining to fertilizer use recommendations, cover crops, tillage strategies, erosion management, avoiding nitrogen losses, irrigation, and on-farm research updates.
A total of nine soil and water and seven nutrient management CEU’s are available by participating in this two-day workshop for those who need continuing education credit.
Registration can be completed online through the Nebraska Agri-Business Association’s Website at https://www.na-ba.com/calendar/. A downloadable agenda with a full list of topics and speakers can also be found at this website.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.