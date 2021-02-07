Crop, soil health conferences set for Central City, Hastings, York

Nebraska Extension will host a Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference (both virtually and in-person) from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Satellite locations in central Nebraska include the Merrick County Fairgrounds in Central City (limit 50 people); the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings (100 people) and the York County Fairgrounds in York (25 people).

Topics covered will include using aerial imagery to determine cash crop growth following cover crops, soil sensing, soil health, economics, on-farm research results, and more. This conference will also allow participants an opportunity to get their questions answered about using cover crops on their operation. CCA credits have been applied for and are pending approval.

Other satellite locations include: Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Phelps County Fairgrounds in Holdrege, the University of Nebraska West Central Research Extension and Education Center in North Platte, and the Kimmel Ag Expo building in Syracuse. There are also in-person limits at each of these locations.