Cross-country journey: New Jersey men supporting brothers, sisters in food service

If you thought Wednesday was hot, imagine being Louis and Aiden Ardine.
The two brothers traveled 40 miles on foot, traveling from Grand Island to Kearney on U.S. Highway 30.
In the middle of a 3,000-mile journey, the brothers like the treatment they’re receiving in the middle of the country.
Even Nebraskans of few words assist the Ardines on their journey.
On Wednesday, a man stopped, handed them two cold Gatorades, didn’t say anything and just drove away. The beverage hit the spot.
The Ardines, who are from Red Bank, N.J., had a good time in Ohio. But, they say, Nebraska is right up there.
The two men, who are in the hospitality industry themselves, are walking across America to raise awareness and money for restaurant workers whose lives have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The journey, entirely on foot, began May 1 in Asbury Park, N.J. They’re hoping to finish in San Francisco the first week of October.
Aiden is 28 and Louis 27.
They were bartending at the Jersey Shore in Asbury Park when COVID-19 hit. While the pandemic drove many restaurant workers to look for jobs in other industries, the Ardine brothers wanted to help.
So far, they’ve raised more than $30,000. Their goal is $60,000.
The funds go to organizations that provide assistance to restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19. They include the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation and the COCO Fund, also known as the COVID Community Fund.
In the restaurant industry, the brothers say, they worked with many creative, hard-working people.
Aiden is writing a book about the experience.
Verizon is supporting the trek as part of the company’s “A Call for Kindness” campaign.
Along the way, the Ardines surprise small businesses and restaurants with a Verizon Visa Card.
You can donate $10 to the COCO Fund by texting COCO to 501501. You may donate $25 by texting SUPPORT to 501501.
To follow the Ardine brothers and learn more about their cause, follow @ardinesxamerica on Instagram or visit their website at www.unmutedstories.org/walking-america.