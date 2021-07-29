Cross-country journey: New Jersey men supporting brothers, sisters in food service

If you thought Wednesday was hot, imagine being Louis and Aiden Ardine.

The two brothers traveled 40 miles on foot, traveling from Grand Island to Kearney on U.S. Highway 30.

In the middle of a 3,000-mile journey, the brothers like the treatment they’re receiving in the middle of the country.

Even Nebraskans of few words assist the Ardines on their journey.

On Wednesday, a man stopped, handed them two cold Gatorades, didn’t say anything and just drove away. The beverage hit the spot.

The Ardines, who are from Red Bank, N.J., had a good time in Ohio. But, they say, Nebraska is right up there.

The two men, who are in the hospitality industry themselves, are walking across America to raise awareness and money for restaurant workers whose lives have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The journey, entirely on foot, began May 1 in Asbury Park, N.J. They’re hoping to finish in San Francisco the first week of October.

Aiden is 28 and Louis 27.