Crossroads Mission thrift store opens Jan. 10; Men's homeless shelter in Grand Island gets expansion

“We want to keep them here during the day so they’re not out at the library or other places in town. We want them doing something productive,” Buller said.

There is no limit for how long someone can stay at the shelter.

“They can be here as long as they’re making progress,” Buller said. “Their case manager and them are setting that plan in place, and as long as they’re making progress toward that, they can be here.”

The average stay is 78 days, Buller noted.

“It’s not uncommon for someone to be here a year, or different lengths of time,” he said. “It’s all about being resilient in times of crisis, and bouncing back.”

Crossroads received a $1 million grant from Federal Home Loan Bank to purchase the building at Ninth Street.

The nonprofit raised an additional $300,000 to complete its renovation, which includes a new commercial kitchen and walk-in refrigerator and freezer.

The shelter provides three hot meals for its men and is also an “open kitchen.”