Crossroads Shelter adding thrift store, expanding sites in Grand Island

“They can stay as long as they need to in order to work with a case manager and get back on their feet, get some things in order, like employment or disability, or working on sobriety or mental health,” Buller said.

A transitional house at 3632 S. Locust St. has a capacity of 10 men.

That site works with Hall County’s probation and drug courts and parole office, Buller said.

“That (location) is more focused toward helping men coming out of incarceration to get back on their feet and move forward,” he said.

A new thrift store is also being planned.

Property has been purchased at Island West Plaza on Old Fair Road, off U.S. Highway 30.

Crossroads has a recycling site there for clothing donations, Buller said.

A community development block grant for $198,392 for the new thrift store and expanding the recycling site will be matched by Crossroads.

There is no date for when the thrift store is expected to open, Buller said.

Crossroads has been in Hastings for 39 years.

The nonprofit has had a shelter in Kearney since 2012 and has been in Grand Island since 2019.