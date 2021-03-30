Crossroads Shelter adding thrift store, expanding sites in Grand Island

Crossroads Mission Avenue is expanding its services in Grand Island.
The Christian nonprofit men’s shelter, based in Hastings, is renovating its two local buildings and adding a third site for a community thrift store.
The shelter at 1910 W. Ninth St. has a capacity of 24 beds, Crossroads Executive Director Daniel Buller said.
“We’ve been hanging around that 20 to 25 mark. Especially in the last six months here, we’ve been serving that many men,” Buller said.
The home will be renovated to add 10 more beds.
“We will, in the end, have the ability to serve 32 men in total out of that building,” he said. “That will have a commercial kitchen, new windows, new roof and electrical upgrades, so we have the tools that we need to serve the homeless long-term.”
Some renovation work has already taken place at the shelter.
In December, Crossroads received a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank for $1 million, which went to purchase the shelter facility and for renovations.
Construction is expected to be completed in May.
The site offers an emergency food and shelter program for men.
There is also a four-phase program for staying beyond three days.
“They can stay as long as they need to in order to work with a case manager and get back on their feet, get some things in order, like employment or disability, or working on sobriety or mental health,” Buller said.
A transitional house at 3632 S. Locust St. has a capacity of 10 men.
That site works with Hall County’s probation and drug courts and parole office, Buller said.
“That (location) is more focused toward helping men coming out of incarceration to get back on their feet and move forward,” he said.
A new thrift store is also being planned.
Property has been purchased at Island West Plaza on Old Fair Road, off U.S. Highway 30.
Crossroads has a recycling site there for clothing donations, Buller said.
A community development block grant for $198,392 for the new thrift store and expanding the recycling site will be matched by Crossroads.
There is no date for when the thrift store is expected to open, Buller said.
Crossroads has been in Hastings for 39 years.
The nonprofit has had a shelter in Kearney since 2012 and has been in Grand Island since 2019.
Buller said Crossroads was shocked at the time by a statistic from the University of Nebraska that reported Grand Island had the highest unmet need for men’s shelter services in the state.
“We saw the need to serve Grand Island, especially men, for a couple of reasons,” he said. “One is that we were serving a considerable number of individuals that were coming from Grand Island to Hastings for shelter.”
Unfortunately, demand for such services is still great.
In 2020 alone, between its two open facilities, Crossroads served a total of 182 men.
Buller expects demand to continue to grow as the pandemic continues.
“There’s a lot of efforts out there right now to stop people from facing evictions and things like that,” he said. “We really feel like, for a lot of people, it’s just inevitable.”
Expanding and being able to purchase its sites would not be possible without support from the Grand Island community, Buller said.
“We never would have dreamed we could move into Grand Island this quickly, open these facilities and get working,” he said. “We already have over a year serving in the community at both of those facilities. It’s amazing to think we’re at that point already.”
For more information about Crossroads Mission Avenue, visit crossroadsmission.com.