Crowd turns out for 14th annual Chapman Fall Festival

CHAPMAN — If you didn’t pick up a Tootsie Roll on Saturday in Chapman, you weren’t trying very hard.
Following American parade tradition, kids grabbed for candy tossed from parade entries rolling down Ninth Street in Chapman. The parade was the centerpiece of the 14th annual Chapman Fall Festival.
The theme of the festival was “Make America Great.” In addition to candy, at least one parade entry tossed out miniature American flags.
The parade kicked off with the national anthem at 2:13 p.m., just a few moments after the Husker game ended.
Patriotic music played throughout the parade. American flags were everywhere. At least one person left the parade with Lee Greenwood’s anthem stuck in his head.
Laurie Killin, the village clerk, was happy that the auto show attracted 70 classic cars.
The goal of the Fall Festival is “to get everybody together,” said Killin, who’s a member of the Chapman Community Improvement Association.
That organization puts on the festival, which is always held on the third Saturday of September.
In addition to CCIA, the women of the Chapman Methodist and Baptist churches play a big role, Killin said.
“We couldn’t do it if everybody didn’t help. It’s a town thing,” she said.
The event takes a lot of work, but “it’s well-worth it,” Killin said.
A loud speaker broadcast the Husker play-by-play on Ninth Street until the game’s conclusion.
Husker fans could watch the game in the school gym.
The day included an antique tractor and equipment display, a raffle and a pedal tractor pull.
The Chapman Methodist Church provided lunch and an ice cream social, as well as a flea market.
The Baptist Church organized inflatables, mini-golf, face painting, a teddy bear mobile and frog and toad races.
The Chapman Fire Department had a rib cook-off late in the afternoon. The department also provided firetruck rides.
Mini-train rides were sponsored by Bader Park.