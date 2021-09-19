Crowd turns out for 14th annual Chapman Fall Festival

CHAPMAN — If you didn’t pick up a Tootsie Roll on Saturday in Chapman, you weren’t trying very hard.

Following American parade tradition, kids grabbed for candy tossed from parade entries rolling down Ninth Street in Chapman. The parade was the centerpiece of the 14th annual Chapman Fall Festival.

The theme of the festival was “Make America Great.” In addition to candy, at least one parade entry tossed out miniature American flags.

The parade kicked off with the national anthem at 2:13 p.m., just a few moments after the Husker game ended.

Patriotic music played throughout the parade. American flags were everywhere. At least one person left the parade with Lee Greenwood’s anthem stuck in his head.

Laurie Killin, the village clerk, was happy that the auto show attracted 70 classic cars.

The goal of the Fall Festival is “to get everybody together,” said Killin, who’s a member of the Chapman Community Improvement Association.

That organization puts on the festival, which is always held on the third Saturday of September.

In addition to CCIA, the women of the Chapman Methodist and Baptist churches play a big role, Killin said.