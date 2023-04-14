Editor's note: Some photos with this story depict simulations of dead bodies.

Hands-on experience criminal investigations education is a little easier now.

Central Community College hosted an open house for the Crime House on their Grand Island campus, 3134 W. Highway 34, on Thursday. Many people came to tour the house, including students, faculty, police officers and a judge.

The Crime House is a simulation lab for Central students in the criminal justice program. The house is designed to provide realistic scenarios for crime scene investigation and other law enforcement practices.

“It’s a way we can take what the criminal justice students learn in the classroom and take it out into real-life experience,” Central Criminal Justice Instructor Michael David said.

The crime scene simulations won’t always be the same. David said the scenarios will be rotated out, with students able to build a simulation for their peers to investigate.

According to David, the house would be used for other aspects of criminal justice, but the primary purpose is investigation simulations. With coordination from Central, outside agencies will also be able to come in and train for different scenarios, such as canine or drone search training.

“There’s a cornfield next to us,” said David. “What a great way [to drone train], go hide in the cornfield, see if the drone can find ya.”

High schools will also be able to use the Crime House to learn more about criminal justice. David said there are already two high school groups scheduled to go through the house.

“Criminal justice is just a high-demand, high-pay job these days,” said David. “And it’s just a great avenue for students to see, wow, there’s all these different opportunities.”

The process to bring the Crime House to fruition started around four years ago. David thought it made sense to have a criminal justice lab on campus.

“Medical has a lab, chemistry has a lab,” said David. “I wanted a lab for criminal justice.”

David said there was a lot of support for the house from College President Matt Gottschall, Central administration and the Board of Governors.

“I don’t think I heard ‘no’ once,” said David.

The house was built with three bedrooms, along with a living room, kitchen, garage and bathroom. For the open house, each room had a different crime scene simulation set up for people to view.

According to David, the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County’s Sheriff Department and Nebraska State Patrol each made a simulation for the tour attendees.

“I wanted them to be part of it,” said David. “Because this is part of the community.”

The criminal justice students also got to make a simulation, as well as Central faculty. The only room without a crime scene was the garage, which had refreshments and tables for participants to take a break.

The turnout for the Crime House’s open house was big. There were not only Central students and faculty touring the house, but law enforcement officers and Hall County Judge Andrew Butler.

While David didn’t want to exaggerate, he estimated that several hundred people had shown up for the open house by the time it ended. David appreciates all the support the Crime House has gotten from the community.

“I love my job and this is an exciting field,” said David. “It's really hard not to support something like that, if you understand that, my students who want to go out and protect the public and that's the whole purpose of this crime house.”