Cub Scouts open houses to be held Aug. 26 and 31

Boy Scouts of America packs in Grand Island will be holding registration nights for Cub Scouts later this month.

Cub Scouts explore a variety of new interests and activities with other boys their age. Cubs meet weekly or bi-weekly in small groups (dens) and monthly with the entire group (pack) to share experiences, activities and recognition.

Youths in kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for Cub Scouts and can start at any level.

Participation helps Cubs develop a sense of confidence, teamwork, responsibility and a spirit of service. Simply put, Scouting helps youths be “prepared for life.” The program strengthens family and community relationships, builds friendships and identifies areas of interest. Independent research has shown that Scouting helps boys develop increased skills and abilities including teamwork, willingness to help others and to carry out responsibilities, as well as an increased ability to get along well with other young people and adults.

Families who are unable to attend a registration night or have questions should call the cubmaster of the group of their choice or the Overland Trails Council BSA Service Center at 308-382-3717. Additional information on Cub Scouts can be found by visiting https://overlandtrailscouncil.org/join/cub-scouting/