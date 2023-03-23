When Yilian Ricardo arrived in Grand Island from Cuba in June of 2021, her English was not good.

Within six months, she earned her GED diploma. Now a certified nursing assistant, she has a job at Bryan Grand Island Regional Medial Center, and plans to become a registered nurse.

Much of her success came through the Adult Education program at Central Community College.

Ricardo, 34, talked about her accomplishments and determination Thursday at Heartland United Way's campaign celebration and annual meeting.

CCC's Adult Education is one of Heartland United Way's partner agencies.

Ricardo took an advanced English as a Second Language class at CCC. She received her CNA license through regular CCC classes and plans to take advantage of the nursing program at the college.

Ricardo took her medical classes in English, which made it especially difficult. She encouraged other people in her position to take classes in English and to work hard. "Most importantly, never give up," she said.

Ricardo was joined by Christine Haba, assistant director of Adult Education at CCC. Their talk was one of the highlights of the luncheon, held at Riverside Golf Club.

Another highlight of the luncheon was a focus on the local TeamMates program, also supported by Heartland United Way.

In a video, Tom McAloon talked about his friendship with his mentee, a young man named Evan. When they connected through TeamMates, McAloon was 77 and Evan was 12. McAloon, now almost 84, talked in the video about how much he enjoys meeting with Evan. The high school student also appeared in a video.

Honored were companies and individuals for their United Way support over the past year.

The first speaker was Zach Butz, who was the 2022 board chair.

Eric Garcia-Mendez and Elizabeth Troyer-Miller talked about three United Way priorities: finding suitable housing, letting people know about available resources and giving newcomers a welcome and sense of belonging.

In addition to available residences, Troyer-Miller talked about housing that is not up to standards. Garcia-Mendez talked about connecting with people in person rather than just relying on social media.

Chief was honored for having the top workplace campaign. The rest of the top five was made up of Hornady, CNH Industrial, Principal, Five Points Bank and Eakes Office Solutions. The top 25 Platinum Pacesetters also consisted of JBS, Grand Island Express/GIX Logistics, Home Federal Bank, Bosselman Enterprises, AGI, Grand Island Public Schools, Equitable Bank, Credit Management Services, FNBO, the city of Grand Island, AMGL, Lutz, Allen Capital Group, Ryder Rosaker McCue and Huston, Edward Jones-Terry Pfeifer, Nebraska Truck Center, Bryan Grand Island Regional Medical Center, Dramco Tool, Olsson and Amur Equipment Finance.

Hornady was honored for having the biggest increase in campaign contributions and Amur Equipment was saluted for the largest increase in participation.

Inspiring Local Love Awards went to Free Food and Many Blessings and to Loaves and Fishes. Jim Elrod appeared on a video representing Free Food and Many Blessings.

Jaime Parr of the Nebraska State Fair was presented with the 2023 Live United Award.

Last year's campaign total was $1,512,798.

The 2023-24 campaign chairs will be Mark and Renee Miller.

Students from Trinity Lutheran School gave attendees an enthusiastic welcome and performed a song called "Grow, Little Tree."