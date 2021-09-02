Custer Avenue rebuild project out for bids

Only the road itself will be reconstructed.

“The goal would be to leave the curb and gutter and all the driveways in place and we would just repave the center portion of the road where people drive,” Kurz said.

He anticipates that work on each of the phases will be done quickly.

“We shouldn’t get into a lot of utility conflicts or anything like that because we aren’t changing much outside of the pavement itself,” Kurz said. “Hopefully, that will make it go more smoothly.”

The second phase in 2023 will cover Faidley Avenue to 13th Street, and the third phase in 2024 will cover 13th Street to Forrest Avenue.

Design of the second phase has already started.

The project is too large and would be too expensive to take on all at once, Kurz said.

“More than likely, it would take two to three years, depending on if we can do more than one phase per year,” he said. “We want to see where the numbers come in at, but we have to bite it off in chunks.”

Rising inflation could also impact the cost of the project, Kurz said.