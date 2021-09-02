Custer Avenue rebuild project out for bids

Grand Island’s Custer Avenue is slated for a total reconstruction starting in 2022.
The first phase of three will repair Custer from Old Potash Highway to Faidley Avenue.
The total project is expected to cost $3 million.
The first phase, scheduled for spring, is estimated to cost roughly $1 million.
“That roadway is rough and needs some repair,” Assistant Public Works Director Keith Kurz said. “Throughout the engineering process, we evaluated several different options and we ended up going with essentially full reconstruction.”
The city wants to repair the avenue before its condition worsens and further impacts driving quality, Kurz said.
“Ultimately, it’s going to have to be fixed,” he said. “We’ve waited a while on it and funding will allow for some improvements to be made. Drivers have endured it quite a bit already, and at some point we have to go in and fix it.”
The segment between Old Potash and Faidley was chosen to be done first because it is in the worst condition, Kurz said.
“It’s a rough road, and not easily traveled. In theory, it’s only going to get worse over time,” he said. “We have heard that people, obviously, feel the roadway smoothness in their car. We’re sure that adds to the wear and tear to vehicles, too.”
Only the road itself will be reconstructed.
“The goal would be to leave the curb and gutter and all the driveways in place and we would just repave the center portion of the road where people drive,” Kurz said.
He anticipates that work on each of the phases will be done quickly.
“We shouldn’t get into a lot of utility conflicts or anything like that because we aren’t changing much outside of the pavement itself,” Kurz said. “Hopefully, that will make it go more smoothly.”
The second phase in 2023 will cover Faidley Avenue to 13th Street, and the third phase in 2024 will cover 13th Street to Forrest Avenue.
Design of the second phase has already started.
The project is too large and would be too expensive to take on all at once, Kurz said.
“More than likely, it would take two to three years, depending on if we can do more than one phase per year,” he said. “We want to see where the numbers come in at, but we have to bite it off in chunks.”
Rising inflation could also impact the cost of the project, Kurz said.
“The market is pretty volatile right now,” he said. “Whether it’s materials or labor, it’s kind of a little up in the air. We have some projects, this being one of them, out on the street right now. We should have a better handle on that when these things open up.”
The project is one Kurz hopes the community will appreciate.
“It’ll be one of those things where, during construction, everyone will just have to have some patience,” he said, “but once it’s complete I’m sure everyone will be happy about it.”
Bids for the project were due on Sept. 16, but have been pushed back to Sept. 30.