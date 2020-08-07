Custer Avenue is getting a major rebuild next year, to the tune of $3.5 million. Work on Custer Avenue could start as early as March.
“Removing pavement isn’t a problem when it’s cold, but in order to pour it has to be warm enough,” Collins said. “If it’s a really cold winter, it might be in April.”
The second and third phases will be done in 2022 and 2023, respectively.
The project is badly needed, Public Works Director John Collins said.
“The street is very rough and bumpy, because it was built with a parabolic section, which is the 1970s way to build streets, to get the water off them,” he said. “We looked at several ways to smooth it out a bit.”
The city plans to remove the current panels and repour concrete in a more typical style, Collins said.
Custer Avenue is one of the city’s more popular arterials, and also in worse condition than most Grand Island streets, he said.
“It’s important to the city,” Collins said. “The old parabolic section works fine. The problem is, when you repair them, you can’t match that section, so every time you make a repair, you create a new bump, and the road’s been around for several decades.”
Bumps aren’t just bad for cars, he said.
“Every time a car goes over a bump, it’s like they’re taking a hammer to the road, so it makes the pavement start breaking faster,” Collins said. “At this point we have to do something, because we can’t act fast enough to keep the road in good shape.”
The project will be done in three phases.
The first phase in 2021 will cost about $900,000 and will start at the south end of Custer Avenue, at the intersection of Old Potash Highway.
“That’s still tentative,” Collins said. “We have a couple more meetings. Fiscal year ’21 actually starts Oct. 1, so there’s a little bit of preliminaries we have to do before we form that limit.”
Starting at the south end would allow the project to take advantage of work being done concurrently on Old Potash Highway.
“We’re thinking the detour from the Old Potash project should fit in very well with that because we won’t get to the east side of Old Potash for another year,” Collins said.
The city could start the project at the north end of Custer Avenue if it does not fit with the plans of the Old Potash project contractor.
Collins said he is glad the project is going forward.
“The sales tax is providing enough money for us to catch up on some of that work that should have been done a decade or more ago,” he said. “It’s really nice to be able to fix things up.”
