Dale Geddes homecoming seven decades plus in the making

Bryant said one reason why it took so long to recover Geddes’ remains is that he was buried in what became known as the “Lost Cemetery.” As a result, his body was never moved to the consolidated cemetery on Betio.

Elliott said bodies were buried quickly because of the heat on the island. Despite a number of efforts, no one could locate the “Lost Cemetery.” She said that, when final documentation was issued that Geddes’ remains might be lost forever, “it was kind of heart-wrenching for the family. There was no closure.”

Now, more than 72 years after his death, Geddes will be buried next to his parents at the Grand Island City Cemetery.

A horse-drawn hearse that his family’s business previously owned will transport his coffin to the cemetery. Fralick-Geddes Co. Undertakers first used the hearse in 1910. Graveside services will include full military honors.

Surviving nieces and nephews live in Toronto, Canada, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Texas and Nevada. Elliott said most of the nieces and nephews will be able to attend the Aug. 22 ceremony.

“Several of their children also are attending,” she said.