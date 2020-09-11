 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damaged cemetery flag to be unveiled at Bigfoot museum
0 comments
top story

Damaged cemetery flag to be unveiled at Bigfoot museum

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

HASTINGS — The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings is hosting an event Tuesday.

During the event, from 2 to 4 p.m., Harriet McFeely, known as The Bigfoot Lady, will unveil a flag from the Garrison Cemetery that was destroyed Memorial Day weekend.

There are many theories as to what happened to the flag at the cemetery and other happenings in the small community of Garrison. Experts will attend this unveiling and will talk about some of their theories. And, some of the people who were involved personally will be attending as well.

A book, written by McFeely, is coming out soon and will give all available information of the destroyed Garrison Cemetery flag.

From the beginning of McFeely’s dream to open a Bigfoot museum, she said in a news release, her goal has been that the museum and research center would be historical, educational and scientific.

The museum, 1205 E. 42nd St., is one of the stops on this year’s Nebraska Passport, sponsored by the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts