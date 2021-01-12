Dan Leiser, Zach Mader reelected to lead Northwest Public Schools Board of Education

Dan Leiser and Zach Mader will remain as president and vice president, respectively, of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.

At its meeting Monday night, the board voted unanimously to approve both men to their respective positions. This will be Leiser’s third year as president, while Mader will serve his second year as vice president.

Robin Schutt was also reelected secretary, while newly elected board member Artie Moeller will serve as treasurer.

Moeller, along with board newcomers Aaron Buhrman and Paul Mader, attended their first meeting as board members and signed their oath of office at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Northwest High School science teacher Jeff Paige encouraged the new board members — and all board members — to visit each of the district’s schools to see what is going on in the classrooms.

