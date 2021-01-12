Dan Leiser, Zach Mader reelected to lead Northwest Public Schools Board of Education

Dan Leiser and Zach Mader will remain as president and vice president, respectively, of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.
At its meeting Monday night, the board voted unanimously to approve both men to their respective positions. This will be Leiser’s third year as president, while Mader will serve his second year as vice president.
Robin Schutt was also reelected secretary, while newly elected board member Artie Moeller will serve as treasurer.
Moeller, along with board newcomers Aaron Buhrman and Paul Mader, attended their first meeting as board members and signed their oath of office at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Northwest High School science teacher Jeff Paige encouraged the new board members — and all board members — to visit each of the district’s schools to see what is going on in the classrooms.
“Education has changed tremendously since many of you have been in high school,” Paige said. “Just come and see what is going on because there are a lot of neat things going on all the time. I don’t know one teacher that wouldn’t welcome you into the classroom to get in there and see what is going on so that when you are making decisions that affect the school district, you’ve got your fingers on the pulse of what is going on.”
After swearing in its new members and selecting its officers, the Northwest board voted 6-0, with advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voting yes, to approve adding Heartland Lutheran High School to a baseball cooperative between Northwest, Grand Island Public Schools and Grand Island Central Catholic.
Superintendent Jeff Edwards said Heartland Lutheran has been a part of the cooperative in the past, but the last time it was renewed, the school chose not to renew it since there were no students wanting to participate in baseball. This year, one student wants to participate in baseball, so each participating school has to approve Heartland Lutheran rejoining he cooperative.
Upon approval, Edwards said, a letter will be sent to the Nebraska School Activities Association saying that each school has approved adding Heartland Lutheran to the cooperative. In response to a question from Leiser, Edwards said he expects all the other schools to approve the addition.
Rosenlund asked what the financial impact of the baseball cooperative is to Northwest. Edwards said each participating school pays a fee per student to the host school district (GIPS), which provides coaches, equipment and transportation to participating team members.
Paul Mader asked how many Northwest students try out for the baseball team every year. Northwest High School Principal Tim Krupicka said there are between five and 10 students who do so every year.