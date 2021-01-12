 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dan Leiser, Zach Mader reelected to lead Northwest Public Schools Board of Education
0 comments
top story

Dan Leiser, Zach Mader reelected to lead Northwest Public Schools Board of Education

{{featured_button_text}}

Dan Leiser and Zach Mader will remain as president and vice president, respectively, of the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.

At its meeting Monday night, the board voted unanimously to approve both men to their respective positions. This will be Leiser’s third year as president, while Mader will serve his second year as vice president.

Robin Schutt was also reelected secretary, while newly elected board member Artie Moeller will serve as treasurer.

Moeller, along with board newcomers Aaron Buhrman and Paul Mader, attended their first meeting as board members and signed their oath of office at the beginning of Monday night’s meeting.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Northwest High School science teacher Jeff Paige encouraged the new board members — and all board members — to visit each of the district’s schools to see what is going on in the classrooms.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Education has changed tremendously since many of you have been in high school,” Paige said. “Just come and see what is going on because there are a lot of neat things going on all the time. I don’t know one teacher that wouldn’t welcome you into the classroom to get in there and see what is going on so that when you are making decisions that affect the school district, you’ve got your fingers on the pulse of what is going on.”

After swearing in its new members and selecting its officers, the Northwest board voted 6-0, with advisory board member Becky Rosenlund also voting yes, to approve adding Heartland Lutheran High School to a baseball cooperative between Northwest, Grand Island Public Schools and Grand Island Central Catholic.

Superintendent Jeff Edwards said Heartland Lutheran has been a part of the cooperative in the past, but the last time it was renewed, the school chose not to renew it since there were no students wanting to participate in baseball. This year, one student wants to participate in baseball, so each participating school has to approve Heartland Lutheran rejoining he cooperative.

Upon approval, Edwards said, a letter will be sent to the Nebraska School Activities Association saying that each school has approved adding Heartland Lutheran to the cooperative. In response to a question from Leiser, Edwards said he expects all the other schools to approve the addition.

Rosenlund asked what the financial impact of the baseball cooperative is to Northwest. Edwards said each participating school pays a fee per student to the host school district (GIPS), which provides coaches, equipment and transportation to participating team members.

Paul Mader asked how many Northwest students try out for the baseball team every year. Northwest High School Principal Tim Krupicka said there are between five and 10 students who do so every year.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter
Grand Island Local News

In MacKenna’s honor: Milhon family starts Stuhr Museum scholarship fund in memory of their late granddaughter

  • Updated

MacKenna Milhon died unexpectedly in December 2019, just days before her 20th birthday. When family members looked for a way to honor her memory, they decided to give. The MacKenna Milhon Memorial Scholarship, established by the family, will ensure free participation and transportation for as many as 50 children to every Stuhr Museum’s Summer Adventure class.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts