Dannebrog Danish Bakery loses food truck in Saturday fire

WOOD RIVER - The burning of a food truck left warm feelings in the hearts of Dannebrog’s Danish bakers.

People have responded with encouragement after the Danish Bakery’s food truck was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon near Wood River.

One anonymous person, who read about the fire on Facebook, volunteered to donate $250 to help pay for towing costs.

On its way back to Dannebrog, the truck caught fire on Highway 11.

“Smoke started billowing out of it on the highway about a mile south of Wood River,” said Justin Wilson, one of the Danish Bakery’s owners.

An employee, who was driving, was the only one inside the truck.

Wilson and his wife, Kelsey, were in Cairo watching two of their four children in a play.

They left during the last part of the play. “We ran out and raced to Wood River as fast as we could. And by that time, it was already over,” he said.

Wilson thinks it was probably an electrical fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}