Dannebrog Danish Bakery loses food truck in Saturday fire

WOOD RIVER - The burning of a food truck left warm feelings in the hearts of Dannebrog’s Danish bakers.
People have responded with encouragement after the Danish Bakery’s food truck was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon near Wood River.
One anonymous person, who read about the fire on Facebook, volunteered to donate $250 to help pay for towing costs.
On its way back to Dannebrog, the truck caught fire on Highway 11.
“Smoke started billowing out of it on the highway about a mile south of Wood River,” said Justin Wilson, one of the Danish Bakery’s owners.
An employee, who was driving, was the only one inside the truck.
Wilson and his wife, Kelsey, were in Cairo watching two of their four children in a play.
They left during the last part of the play. “We ran out and raced to Wood River as fast as we could. And by that time, it was already over,” he said.
Wilson thinks it was probably an electrical fire.
The food truck was returning from an auction put on by Chuck Wieck. The Danish Bakery has been serving as a food vendor at Wieck’s auctions.
Lone Tree Towing hauled the truck back to Dannebrog.
The Danish Bakery is owned by Emily Selden and the Wilsons.
Right now, they’re hoping the insurance news will be good. “We’d like to replace it for sure. But we’re not just sure how right now,” Wilson said.
He is pleased by the reaction they’ve received.
“We were so impressed by Lone Tree Towing,” he said. “They offered us a great rate.”
The Danish Baker owners have been touched by other reactions.
A lot of people “have been coming in and telling us that they’re just so sorry for our loss,” Wilson said.
Dannebrog’s a great town, he said.
After the loss of the truck, “We feel the love from the community,” he said.