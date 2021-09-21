Dannebrog man makes safe emergency landing near Grand Island

An employee of the Federal Aviation Administration, based at the Grand Island airport, was due to arrive shortly.

If everything was OK, Burgess planned to see if the engine would run.

After landing, he talked with someone in the Grand Island airport tower “to let them know that everything’s fine out here.”

Burgess learned to fly in 2002.

“I’ve got about 500 hours of flight time,” he said. During that time, he has made hundreds of takeoffs and landings.

Burgess had never made an emergency landing before.

But in training, pilots practice making such landings, he said.

“We’re trained to look for a spot to land,” Burgess said.

It’s OK to land on a road, but if you do, you’ve got to be alert for poles and wires, he said.

Burgess could have landed in the adjacent field.

“But this looked like the best alternative at the time,” he said.

When the engine developed problems, Burgess said, he didn’t panic or feel afraid. But he was concerned.