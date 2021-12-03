Dashing for Donuts fun run Saturday sponsored by Grand Island YMCA

The Grand Island YMCA will present a new fun run event Saturday called Dashing for Donuts.

The race, which starts at 8:30 a.m., begins and ends at the YMCA.

“This one-mile dash through Railside can be a walk, run, roll or stroll for participants of all ages who are encouraged to wear costumes and make it a family event,” says the YMCA.

All participants receive a free Dunkin’ doughnut at the end of the race. Social time will be in the north gym after the race with hot chocolate to go along with the doughnuts.

Registration will be taken before the race.

The first 200 people who registered will receive a colorful stocking cap. Slightly more than 200 runners or walkers have registered. So the fee has been reduced from $10 to $5 because all the hats have been reserved.

Sponsors of the event are Dunkin’ and Paul Hoos Shelter Insurance.