Data centers being recommended as conditional use in Hall County

Data centers could be coming to Hall County.

At Wednesday’s Regional Planning Commission meeting, the board unanimously approved recommending to Grand Island City Council that data centers be permitted as a conditional use in the A-1 primary agriculture zone.

Such facilities need to be in close proximity to an electric substation as they can use between 10 and 100 megawatts of electricity, explained Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

“We are not likely to see one of these located probably more than a quarter-mile away from a substation,” he said. “This (amendment) doesn’t really open up the entire county, but it does open up the areas around those substations for the possibility of this.”

If approved, the proposed amendment would allow New York-based VCV digital infrastructure LLC, to establish a data center site in Hall County.

“A data center is essentially a warehouse for computers,” said Nabity. “The one that is opening in Kearney is, I believe, 100 megawatts. This one, I believe, you’re looking at 12.5 megawatt usage. It’s still a fairly large customer in the area.”

The sites would not add traffic to rural areas, said Nabity.

“As I got to thinking about it, I don’t see any reason not to allow it by conditional use permit,” he said.

The amendment would include “data center” as a conditional use and its definition.

Its definition reads: “A data center, or other facilities used to house computer systems and associated components such as telecommunications and storage systems, coding systems, power supplies and systems for managing property performance (inc. generators) and equipment used for the transformation, transmission distribution or management of electricity (inc. substations), internet-related equipment and services, data communications connections, environmental controls and security devices, structures and site features and related uses.”

VCV President and Cofounder Matthew Feast, at Wednesday’s meeting, said VCV wants to set up a “mobile” data center that would be like a “modified shipping container” with heavy HVAC systems to keep the equipment inside at a consistent temperature.

It is a prefabricated structure that is brought in and set down on a foundation, he explained.

Aaron Brown, Southern Public Power District operations manager, called data centers “a new breed of customer.”

Brown emphasized such data centers must be next to substation.

“They’ll never be in a residential area, quite frankly, because a residential load would be too big for something like this to handle,” he said.

Brown said he likes the idea of permitting these structures.

“We are already seeing this where people are trying to put them in homes, and trying to come through the backdoor with this kind of stuff,” he said. “With the permitting, it’s going to prevent them just from plopping wherever they want.”

With the recommendation approved, the amendment will next go to the Hall County Board of Commissioners in August for a public hearing and action.