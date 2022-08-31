Daughter of Grand Island natives has rare genetic disorder

Sales of Driesbach’s salad dressings and frozen au gratin potatoes will help a 5-year-old girl who has a rare genetic disorder and others with the same condition.

Brynn Croot lives in Temecula, California, with her parents, Dalton and Cassidy Croot, who are Grand Island natives.

Brynn has a form of hypomyelating leukodystrophy, which leaves her physically disabled. She doesn’t sit, stand, talk or walk. She eats through a feeding tube.

Her case is one of only about 20 currently discovered in the world.

“Leukodystrophies are a group of rare, genetic disorders that affect the white matter of the brain. If left untreated, it will progress, causing more destruction to the white matter and worsening symptoms,” says a fundraising card.

Brynn’s parents both graduated from Northwest High School in 2012. Dalton, 29, is in the Navy. Cassidy, 28, has a photography business.

Dalton’s stepmother is Angela Dowd of Boelus, who owns Dreisbach’s Steakhouse Foods. Grand Island’s well-known Dreisbach’s Steakhouse closed in 2002.

But Dowd still produces eight types of salad dressings and au gratin potatoes under the Dreisbach’s name.

A sticker with a QR code has been attached to those products. People who scan the code will learn more about Brynn, have an opportunity to donate to the family and buy a T-shirt. You may also visit www.blueforbrynn.com or www.dreisbachsfood.com.

A portion of Dreisbach’s sales in September will go to the Division of Genetics and Dysmorphology at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

According to a story written by her mother, Brynn has had multiple hip surgeries, including a major surgery in July 2021.

Brynn “has been through so much in her five years,” her mother wrote. “She’s been hospitalized many times and handles it like a true champ. She is a happy, social girl who loves princesses and sparkles like other children her age. She loves school and her friends. Brynn shows everyone how smart she is by learning new things daily and has her own way of communicating with her family and friends. Brynn needs a lot of medical attention, equipment and therapies to help her live her happiest and best life.”

In an interview, Cassidy said her daughter likes being around people, kids and animals. She also likes being outdoors. She just started dance class last week.

The family would like to bring awareness to leukodystrophy, and hopefully help find a cure. September is Leukodystrophy Awareness Month.

Cassidy is the daughter of Corey and Joey Keezer. Joey, a pediatric nurse, works in California and lives with the Croots to help take care of Brynn. Cassidy’s stepmother is Wendy Keezer.

Angela Dowd produces eight types of salad dressing — blue cheese being the most popular — and the au gratin potatoes in Grand Island. She leases space at the Chocolate Bar.

The products are sold at many grocery stores, including Super Saver and Hy-Vee in Grand Island. Dowd also supplies the Chocolate Bar with fresh au gratin potatoes.

Dreisbach’s was started in 1932 by Ferd Dreisbach. Angela’s grandfather, Frank Dowd, bought the place in 1944. The restaurant was later owned by Angela’s father, Pat, and aunt, Mary Jo Dowd. Angela’s mother, Suzanne, lives in Boelus.