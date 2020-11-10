Dave Hulinsky triumphs over Tim Mayfield by 16 votes for Grand Island Public Schools board seat

The race for the second Ward B seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education has been decided by 16 votes.
According to a recount, which was completed late Tuesday afternoon, Dave Hulinsky received 2,065 votes, while Tim Mayfield received 2,049 votes. Incumbent Lisa Albers received 3,398 votes to claim the other Ward B seat.
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said that the Hall County Canvassing Board met Tuesday and inquired about having a recount then, rather than Wednesday as originally planned. After contacting both candidates and neither having any objections to this, she said the recount was conducted and certified.
When asked what he thought about the race being decided by only 16 votes, Hulinsky said, “Wow.”
“I led this thing from the end of the election and was hoping to hang onto it (lead), but if I didn’t, I was ready to congratulate Tim Mayfield, move on from there and try again next time,” he said. “When a group of teachers were contacting me, I said, ‘There’s no way they are going to elect me; there is just no way.’ But I just figured, why not? Let’s try it and see what happens. The worst thing that will happen is I am going to go on with my life as it is.”
As a board member, Hulinsky said, his top priority will be to be a voice for GIPS teachers.
“I think what put me over is that the teachers understand that and that was what I was running on the entire time,” he said. “We are all here for the children and we all want to make sure they get an education. But that starts with the boots on the ground with the teachers. If you are not listening to the people that are actually teaching the kids, then you are not doing any good.”
Hulinsky thanked the voters for their support and promised to make a difference for GIPS teachers.
“I am going to fight for them,” he said. “I am not going to let them down. These teachers heard my message, whether they are retired or they are current teachers who know the issues. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Mayfield said that while he was disappointed from a personal standpoint, he is “very happy” from a democracy standpoint as the recount process ensured that all votes were counted.
“I certainly wish it would have gone the other way in my favor, but I am proud of the team over at the election office,” he said. “From everything I have heard and everything I have seen, they did a fantastic job with the election. They made sure that everybody’s vote counted and that they went through and checked, recounted and double-checked. They just did a fantastic job.”
Mayfield will fulfill the remainder of former board member Heidi Schutz’s term, to which he was appointed in September, through the end of the year. He said despite losing the election to his seat, he plans to stay involved with GIPS and the Grand Island community.
“I am not sure what my precise next steps are, but I certainly am not going to slink away,” he said. “I will certainly stay involved and do what I can to make sure that Grand Island remains a great place to live and raise a family, work and be a part of what is going on.”
Mayfield thanked those who voted for him and also congratulated Hulinsky on his win.
“Thank you for believing in me and supporting me. I appreciate you standing behind me with your vote,” he said to the voters. “I think Dave (Hulinsky) will do a great job. I never thought he wouldn’t do a great job and I never thought Lisa (Albers) wouldn’t either.”
