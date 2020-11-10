Dave Hulinsky triumphs over Tim Mayfield by 16 votes for Grand Island Public Schools board seat

“I think what put me over is that the teachers understand that and that was what I was running on the entire time,” he said. “We are all here for the children and we all want to make sure they get an education. But that starts with the boots on the ground with the teachers. If you are not listening to the people that are actually teaching the kids, then you are not doing any good.”

Hulinsky thanked the voters for their support and promised to make a difference for GIPS teachers.

“I am going to fight for them,” he said. “I am not going to let them down. These teachers heard my message, whether they are retired or they are current teachers who know the issues. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Mayfield said that while he was disappointed from a personal standpoint, he is “very happy” from a democracy standpoint as the recount process ensured that all votes were counted.

“I certainly wish it would have gone the other way in my favor, but I am proud of the team over at the election office,” he said. “From everything I have heard and everything I have seen, they did a fantastic job with the election. They made sure that everybody’s vote counted and that they went through and checked, recounted and double-checked. They just did a fantastic job.”