Davenport casino is very engaged in community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Elite Casino Resorts, which will build the casino in Grand Island, has received a lot of recognition for its support of charitable causes.
One of the company’s properties, Rhythm City Casino Resort at Davenport, Iowa, has given between $40,000 and $70,000 to the March of Dimes.
To raise that money, the casino offers free play to its customers, who then contribute money to March of Dimes. Rhythm City then matches those donations.
Rhythm City has done the same with the local food bank, River Bend, and other organizations.
“We do it very consistently,” Rhythm City general manager Mo Hyder said. “I’m very engaged in the community.”
Among other things, Hyder is on the board of Junior Achievement and the John Deere Classic, a PGA golf tournament held each year in the Quad Cities.
The involvement with the golf tournament includes Birdies for Charity, which generates money for more than 450 Quad City-area charities.
Rhythm City takes good care of its employees, Hyder said, and they, in turn, are able to support local causes, Hyder said.
“They put forth time and energy to give back to the community,” said Dave Herrell, president and chief executive officer of Visit Quad Cities.
Three years in a row, Elite’s casino at Riverside, Iowa, won the large-company category in the Give Back Iowa Challenge. Winners are selected by the greatest number of volunteer hours per employee.
That honor was due to Elite’s Winning Hands employee volunteer program, which is in place at each Elite property.
“The company encourages employees to be involved throughout the communities in which they live and work,” according to the company’s website. Elite “sponsors organized activities for employees to participate in but also encourages employees to be involved in their local school, community and church activities.”
Employees are encouraged to track their volunteer hours. If they achieve at least 10 hours of service, they’re eligible to participate in a pool of funds at the end of the year to donate money to the charity of their choice based on their total hours of service out of the entire pool of hours volunteered for the company. The company then holds a breakfast inviting the employee and the charity to distribute the checks to acknowledge the employee’s commitment to volunteering and also recognize the charity.
Elite Casino Resorts also has been saluted by the Give Foundation, which provides golfing opportunities to injured veterans.
Rhythm City supports the Humility of Mary, an emergency shelter for adult men and women in Davenport.
The company’s support is not always in the form of money. It might come through time or a donation of material goods.
Rhythm City is putting together a program to help disadvantaged people in the area. In doing so, Hyder will assemble a number of services.
“It’s not so much that our name’s going to be on it. But it’s going to be us in partnership with someone that’s going to do that,” he said.
“We get a lot of requests for donations,” Hyder said. Not every request is fulfilled. Sometimes, financial support “kind of becomes an entitlement.”
So the company has to be selective.
But if someone needs something to help propel them, “we’ll do that,” he said.