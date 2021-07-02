Davenport casino is very engaged in community

Three years in a row, Elite’s casino at Riverside, Iowa, won the large-company category in the Give Back Iowa Challenge. Winners are selected by the greatest number of volunteer hours per employee.

That honor was due to Elite’s Winning Hands employee volunteer program, which is in place at each Elite property.

“The company encourages employees to be involved throughout the communities in which they live and work,” according to the company’s website. Elite “sponsors organized activities for employees to participate in but also encourages employees to be involved in their local school, community and church activities.”

Employees are encouraged to track their volunteer hours. If they achieve at least 10 hours of service, they’re eligible to participate in a pool of funds at the end of the year to donate money to the charity of their choice based on their total hours of service out of the entire pool of hours volunteered for the company. The company then holds a breakfast inviting the employee and the charity to distribute the checks to acknowledge the employee’s commitment to volunteering and also recognize the charity.

Elite Casino Resorts also has been saluted by the Give Foundation, which provides golfing opportunities to injured veterans.