A David City man was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday morning following a pursuit near Grand Island.

At about 7:15 a.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox traveling at more than 100 mph on Interstate 80 near mile marker 296. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued east, passing other vehicles on the shoulder at times, exited I-80 at mile marker 314 and began traveling north toward Grand Island.

"The suspect vehicle then turned eastbound on Highway 34 and continued fleeing. The driver was observed throwing a bag out of the vehicle as it fled. The bag, which contained more than one pound of marijuana, was located by another trooper," says the State Patrol.

Another trooper was able to successfully deploy stop sticks at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 2. The vehicle then came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, James Speicher, 25, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was lodged in Hall County Jail.