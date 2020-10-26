Deacon served his church well: Robert Puhalla Sr. died of COVID-19 on Sept. 29

“He was a hard worker,” Mudloff said. “He did everything he could to take care of us.”

“After he retired, he contributed countless hours of service, and not just here at St. Mary’s Cathedral but in our community,” Golka said during the funeral.

He volunteered at CHI Health St. Francis as a chaplain.

After he retired, Puhalla began to open the church each morning before 6 a.m. He would walk around the inside of the church, looking to see if anything was amiss. Then he prepared everything for the morning Mass.

“I came to learn that this is no ordinary computer programmer turned permanent deacon. This is a unique man and a gift of God,” Golka said at the funeral.

After Puhalla had everything prepared for daily Mass, he would sit in the deacon’s chair “and pray his rosary for us every day,” Golka said.

Puhalla and his wife were married July 12, 1969.

Since her death, at least a twice a month, “we were offering Mass for Susan Puhalla,” Golka said. The deacon took flowers to her grave regularly. “And we pray that they’re united forever,” Golka said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He really loved my mom,” Pedersen said.