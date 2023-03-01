Park users may notice a number of dead fish washing up on the shoreline of Pier Park Lake the next few days, says the Grand Island Parks and Recreation department.

The dead fish are shad. Shad are very sensitive to cold water and rapid temperature changes. Because of the shallow depth of the lake, large population of shad and the recent winter conditions, hundreds of dead shad are showing up as the ice comes off the lake.

“It can be unsightly, but it’s important to know that in most cases die-offs are completely natural. Shad have difficulty tolerating water temperatures under 45 degrees. The extreme cold snap in late December was likely a major contributing factor,” Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy. Park crews will be collecting and disposing of the dead fish as they float to shore in the coming days.

For any questions, please McCoy at 308-385-5444.