Dealing with cover/forage crop concerns

Therefore, their goal for the 2021 research season was to interseed from planting — V2 growth stage. Broadcast seeding is a great option for producers that don’t want to interseed early in the growing season. The major concern with broadcast seeding though is having seed get caught in the whorl or crop canopy. Research has shown that drilling cover crop seed allowed for more consistent establishment compared to broadcast seeding due to better soil-to-seed contact.

Getting the cover crop planted earlier will allow for enough biomass growth so grazing can be beneficial for your operation. If you plan to chop early for silage or earlage, this is a perfect opportunity to consider early seeding of a cover crop and drilling would be a great option to allow for better cover crop establishment and biomass accumulation this fall. Cover crop establishment would be especially important when chopping since residue has been removed, leaving the soil susceptible to erosion.

One thing to always remember regardless of the time is interseeding occurs is your herbicide program. Not only do we need to consider the current year’s herbicide program, but consider any potential carry over issues from last season’s herbicide program, especially in dry years.