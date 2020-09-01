Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse applaud Taiwan agreement on American beef, pork trade

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse are applauding the announcement that Taiwan has agreed to remove barriers that limited the export of U.S. beef and pork to the country.
“Taiwan is an important market for our state, and the deal between our countries represents another critical trade victory,” Fischer said. “It will boost exports of Nebraska beef and pork to Taiwan. I will continue to support agreements that expand market access for Nebraska’s world-class products.”
Sasse also said the announcement is great news.
“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are among the hardest workers in the world and they deserve to sell their products across the globe,” he said. “More Nebraska beef and pork are about to be served at dinner tables all across Taiwan and they will keep coming back for more.”
According to Fischer, under the agreement, Taiwan will accept imports of cattle under 30 months old at slaughter. For pork, the country has agreed to international standards for ractopamine residues, already having accepted those standards for beef. These measures will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The U.S. exported $568 million worth of beef to Taiwan last year and $30.3 million worth of pork. Taiwan is the seventh largest market for Nebraska beef. The value of trade between Nebraska and Taiwan last year was $208 million, which was nearly a 37% increase from the previous year.
While the agreement means a lot for producers of Nebraska beef and pork exported to Taiwan, the state’s crops, which are used to fatten those cattle and hogs, are getting closer to harvest day.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that statewide, corn condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 21% fair, 45% good and 19% excellent. Corn dented was 74%, well ahead of the 49% last year and the 60% five-year average. Mature was 11%, ahead of the 1% last year and the 4% average.
Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 20% fair, 47% good and 19% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 16%, ahead of the 1% last year and the 8% average.
Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 31% fair, 32% good and 25% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 60%, well ahead of the 25% last year and ahead of the 53% average. Mature was 2%, near the 3% average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 63% good and 19% excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 94%, equal to last year. Dropping leaves was 31%, well ahead of the 9% last year. Harvested was 2%.
Pasture and range conditions rated 17% very poor, 30% poor, 30% fair, 20% good and 3% excellent.
After a hot and dry August that saw the daily average temperature in Grand Island at 76.4 degrees, which is 2.3 degrees above the 30-year average for August, and precipitation at .54 of an inch, which is 2.49 inches below the 30-year average for August, high temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s this week with little chance of rain.
Tuesday there is a 20% chance of showers before 10 a.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, becoming west/southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday night’s low will be about 55.
On Wednesday, it will be sunny, with a high near 87. Winds will be from the south/southwest at about 5 mph. The low will be about 63, with a south wind at about 10 mph.
On Thursday, it will be sunny with a high near 79 and a low of about 51.
Friday will be sunny with a high near 83 and a low of about 60.
For the weekend, Saturday’s high will be near 89 and Sunday’s about 82. Lows will be about 64 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Labor Day with a high near 75.
