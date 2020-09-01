Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse applaud Taiwan agreement on American beef, pork trade

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse are applauding the announcement that Taiwan has agreed to remove barriers that limited the export of U.S. beef and pork to the country.

“Taiwan is an important market for our state, and the deal between our countries represents another critical trade victory,” Fischer said. “It will boost exports of Nebraska beef and pork to Taiwan. I will continue to support agreements that expand market access for Nebraska’s world-class products.”

Sasse also said the announcement is great news.

“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers are among the hardest workers in the world and they deserve to sell their products across the globe,” he said. “More Nebraska beef and pork are about to be served at dinner tables all across Taiwan and they will keep coming back for more.”

According to Fischer, under the agreement, Taiwan will accept imports of cattle under 30 months old at slaughter. For pork, the country has agreed to international standards for ractopamine residues, already having accepted those standards for beef. These measures will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.