Dec. 11 deadline for farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19

Farmers and ranchers are being reminded to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) by Dec. 11. This program provides direct relief to producers facing market disruptions and associated costs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency.

“With over 300 eligible commodities, from livestock and row crops to specialty crops and aquaculture, most farmers and ranchers are potentially eligible for CFAP 2,” said Richard Fordyce, Farm Service Agency administrator.

“FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply. Don’t wait to check out our online resources and connect with our employees who are ready to answer your questions and help you get started on your application,” he said.

Producers have several options for applying for the CFAP 2 program by the deadline. Producers can find eligible commodities, payment rates, calculations and options to apply online at farmers.gov/cfap.