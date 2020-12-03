Dec. 11 deadline for farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19

Farmers and ranchers are being reminded to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) by Dec. 11. This program provides direct relief to producers facing market disruptions and associated costs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency.
“With over 300 eligible commodities, from livestock and row crops to specialty crops and aquaculture, most farmers and ranchers are potentially eligible for CFAP 2,” said Richard Fordyce, Farm Service Agency administrator.
“FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply. Don’t wait to check out our online resources and connect with our employees who are ready to answer your questions and help you get started on your application,” he said.
Producers have several options for applying for the CFAP 2 program by the deadline. Producers can find eligible commodities, payment rates, calculations and options to apply online at farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process may call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance. This is a recommended first step before a producer goes directly to the FSA county office.
A correction to the CFAP 2 rule is pending. In case a producer is affected by this correction, FSA will provide additional time to apply or edit their application.
CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of CFAP, now referred to as CFAP 1. Participating in CFAP 1 is not a prerequisite for participating in CFAP 2. Additionally, producers who applied for CFAP 1 will not be automatically enrolled in CFAP 2 and must complete a new application to be eligible for assistance.
Both CFAP 1 and CFAP 2 are self-certification programs, which means the applicant certifies the information submitted is correct.
More information can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.
